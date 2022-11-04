Nnaji (ankle) headed to the locker room in the first half of Thursday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Nnaji was beginning to have his most productive game of the season Thursday before exiting to go to the Denver locker room with four points and five rebounds in five minutes of action. Expect DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green to see extended minutes if Nnaji can't return Thursday.