Nnaji (shoulder) is in line to play Saturday against the Knicks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Nnaji has been sidelined since Feb. 5 with a sprained right shoulder but will be available to make a return to the hardwood. Nnaji saw at least 20 minutes of playing time in six of his last nine games leading up to the injury but will likely be under a heavy minutes restriction given the month-long absence. Regardless, his return could mean fewer minutes for Jeff Green, Vlatko Cancar and Thomas Bryant.