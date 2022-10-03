Nnaji's fourth-year option was picked up by the Nuggets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 2020 first-round pick is sticking with Denver for at least one more season after the team agreed to exercise his fourth-year option. The 21-year-old forward averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from behind the arc during his second year last season. Nnaji figures to compete with Jeff Green, Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar for reserve forward minutes during the upcoming season.