Nnaji (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Magic.
Nnaji has been upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. He should continue to serve as Denver's backup center behind Nikola Jokic.
More News
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Dealing with minor ankle sprain•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Scores nine in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Signs contract extension Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Puts up 17 points off bench•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Available Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Status uncertain against Phoenix•