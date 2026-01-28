default-cbs-image
Nnaji will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons.

Jonas Valanciunas (calf) is back after a one-game absence, which will result in Nnaji returning to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Nnaji owns averages of 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

