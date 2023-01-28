Nnaji will appear off the bench Saturday versus the 76ers.
Nnaji claimed his third start in four games with Nikola Jokic out Wednesday, but he'll move back to the bench Saturday with Jokic set to reclaim his starting spot. Nnaji should see a slight decline in his minutes as a result, though he's off the radar in most fantasy formats regardless.
