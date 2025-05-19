Nnaji notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 10 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Nnaji's 2024-25 season was quite a disappointment, as he struggled to hold down a spot at the end of the rotation. He made 57 total appearances, averaging 10.7 minutes per night with 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds. He was mentioned in the rumor mill quite a lot around the trade deadline, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Nuggets entertained offers this offseason.