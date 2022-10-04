Nnaji recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 17 minutes Monday in a preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

Nnaji led Denver in scoring in the loss and tied for the team lead in rebounds. He appeared to be healthy after playing in only two of Denver's final 27 regular-season contests during the previous campaign due to knee issues. Nnaji showed some promise when on the court during his sophomore season, and he could carve out decent minutes as a reserve if he plays well early on.