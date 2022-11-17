Nnaji chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to New York.

Nnaji stepped into a larger role with both Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) and Aaron Gordon (illness) on the sideline, putting up a season-high 13 points. While it is always nice to see fringe players getting an opportunity, given the fact he had failed to see more than nine minutes in any game prior to Wednesday, this is not something fantasy managers need to pay attention to moving forward.