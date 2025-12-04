Nnaji posted two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 victory over the Pacers.

Nnaji has only logged over 10 minutes four times this season and has been rather unproductive with his time on the court, averaging 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in those games. With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) out for the next several weeks, Nnaji will inevitably see more playing time, but his nonexistent production makes him a non-factor in fantasy leagues.