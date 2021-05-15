Nnaji (ankle) logged eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes off the bench Friday in the Nuggets' 104-91 loss to the Pistons.

Nnaji had been off the Nuggets' injury report ahead of both of the past two games, but it wasn't until Friday that he made his return from the left ankle issue that first cropped up in late April. The rookie ended up seeing his most playing time since Feb. 21, but it came with the caveat that two of the Nuggets' top three power forwards -- Aaron Gordon and Paul Millsap -- sat out for rest purposes. Nnaji is unlikely to be a regular member of the Denver rotation once the playoffs arrive.