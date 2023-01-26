Nnaji is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
The Nuggets are set to rest almost their entire regular starting lineup, and this will lead to more minutes for Nnaji, who will start in the frontcourt alongside Aaron Gordon. This will be the fifth start of the campaign for Nnaji, who's averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in that role.
