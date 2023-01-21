Nnaji logged seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-111 win over Indiana.

Nnaji replaced Nikola Jokic (hamstring) in the starting lineup Friday, ending with a low-volume, yet serviceable effort. Despite being a regular piece in the rotation, this was only the third time all season playing more than 25 minutes. Unfortunately, his typical role yields nothing more than top-250 value, making him an afterthought in most fantasy formats.