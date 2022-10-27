Nnaji provided no counting stats over three minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Lakers.
Nnaji has seen the floor in the last three games but has logged 16 minutes over five games on the year. He could slide into a larger role should injuries arise in the Nuggets' frontcourt, but he can largely be disregarded for fantasy purposes at this juncture.
