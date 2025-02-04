Nnaji produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 125-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Aaron Gordon (calf), Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (knee) were all sidelined, so Nnaji was given his first start since the 2022-23 season. Nnaji has been used sparingly this season for an average of 6.0 minutes over 29 appearances, but he made the most of his minutes Monday. He'll be a name to monitor ahead of the trade deadline as he's been in the rumor mill quite a bit.