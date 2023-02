Nnaji (shoulder) won't play Thursday's game versus the Magic.

Initially termed doubtful for the contest, this was the expected outcome for the third-year big man. He will indeed miss his second consecutive game, leaving the Nuggets thin behind Nikola Jokic on Thursday. Even when healthy, Nnaji is facing new competition for minutes in the frontcourt after the Jazz traded for Thomas Bryant from the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline.