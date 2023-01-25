Nnaji finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 99-98 win over the Pelicans.

Though Nnaji headed back to the bench after a two-game run as the Nuggets' starting center, he still saw some overlap with Nikola Jokic (hamstring), who played 36 minutes in his return to the night. At this point, Nnaji appears to have established himself as Jokic's top backup ahead of DeAndre Jordan, but Nnaji will likely lose out on opportunities to play more at power forward once Michael Porter (personal) is back in the fold.