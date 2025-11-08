site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Probable for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Nnaji (ankle) is probable to play Saturday against the Pacers.
Nnaji is dealing with a minor ankle injury that he is expected to play through. Check back for official word on his status closer to tip-off.
