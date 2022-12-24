Nnaji is probable for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Suns due to a sprained left finger.

Putting aside Nnaji's sprained finger, which isn't expected to sideline him, the forward could see an expanded role over the next month while Jeff Green (hand, finger) is shelved. Nnaji's role has fluctuated based on the Nuggets' injury situation, but it seems possible he'll regularly begin seeing double-digit minutes. When seeing at least 10 minutes this year, he's averaged 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.