Nnaji recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Suns

Now in his third season with the Nuggets, Nnaji is once again trying to hold on to a spot in the rotation as Nikola Jokic's backup. He put in more work than his competition, as Deandre Jordan and Peyton Watson saw limited action. His role seems safe for now, but with Jokic playing max minutes in the regular season, Nnaji's fantasy impact will be negligible.