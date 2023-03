Nnaji (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.

Nnaji hasn't played since Feb. 5 due to a right shoulder sprain. Saturday's game coincides with his re-evaluation timetable, but the Nuggets have yet to provide any information about his status. Even if Nnaji can't suit up against Knicks, his questionable tag seems to indicate he will return to action soon.