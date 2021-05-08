site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Questionable Saturday
Nnaji (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Nnaji missed his fourth straight game in the first half of the back-to-back set Friday. He's averaged 9.1 minutes per game when healthy.
