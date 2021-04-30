site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Questionable Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Nnaji is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers due to a sprained left ankle.
Nnaji has seen spot run with the Nuggets lately. His absence likely wouldn't affect the rotation significantly.
