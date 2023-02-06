Nnaji is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Minnesota due to a shoulder sprain, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Nnaji has appeared in 19 straight games for the Nuggets but appears to be at risk of missing Tuesday's outing due to a shoulder injury. If Nnaji is ultimately ruled out, the likes of DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green figure to see slightly more usage.
