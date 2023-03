Nnaji (shoulder) is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Nnaji has missed the Nuggets' previous ten games due to a right shoulder sprain. A re-evaluation in two weeks indicates a return in late March at best, as he will likely take some time to ramp things up before returning to the court. Given the Nuggets' No. 1 status in the Western Conference, they will presumably not rush him back into things.