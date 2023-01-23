Nnaji contributed 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Thunder.

Although Nnaji will never match the consistency of Nikola Jokic (hamstring), he's doing a respectable job of propping up the interior for the Nuggets. Sunday marked his first double-double of the season, but he will likely head back to the bench just as he begins to establish a rhythm. Hamstring injuries tend to be unpredictable, so Nnaji may still hold some fantasy value during Denver's upcoming back-to-back.