Nnaji contributed 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Thunder.
Although Nnaji will never match the consistency of Nikola Jokic (hamstring), he's doing a respectable job of propping up the interior for the Nuggets. Sunday marked his first double-double of the season, but he will likely head back to the bench just as he begins to establish a rhythm. Hamstring injuries tend to be unpredictable, so Nnaji may still hold some fantasy value during Denver's upcoming back-to-back.
More News
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Multi-cat performance in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Starting sans Jokic•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Decent total in 19 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Termed probable Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Balanced two-way effort Thursday•