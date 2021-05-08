site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Remains out Friday
Nnaji (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Nnaji will miss a fourth straight game due to a sprained ankle. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Nets.
