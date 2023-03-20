Nnaji recorded four points (2-2 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 victory over the Nets.

Sunday marked Nnaji's first action since all the way back on Feb. 5, when he sustained a sprained shoulder. The Arizona product was eased back into the rotation and should be set for a slight uptick in minutes down the stretch as one of Denver's few trusted reserve big men behind Nikola Jokic. With Nnaji back in the mix, Thomas Bryant was a DNP-CD on Sunday.