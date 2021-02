Nnaji will come off the bench Tuesday against Portland, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 20-year-old played 30 minutes in a spot start Sunday, but Monte Morris will start Tuesday with Paul Millsap (knee), Gary Harris (thigh) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) still sidelined. Nnaji could still be included in the rotation off the bench, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy appeal.