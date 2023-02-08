Nnaji (shoulder) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Brendan Vogt of The DNVR.com reports.
Nnaji has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a right shoulder sprain. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Magic.
