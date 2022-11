Nnaji (ankle) will not suit up for Saturday's tilt against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Nnaji suffered a right ankle sprain in the first half of Thursday's game and failed to return to the contest. However, Nnaji does not factor into the rotation in most games, so his absence should not have much of a fantasy impact. His next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch against San Antonio.