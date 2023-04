Nnaji (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, per coach Michael Malone, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

Nanji is dealing with a right knee issue that will cost him at least one game as the Nuggets begin to look ahead to the final week of the regular season. With Nikola Jokic (calf) expected to sit out again Sunday, Thomas Bryant and DeAndre Jordan should see most of the work at center.