Nnaji (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Rockets according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Nnaji will sit out for a second straight game. When asked about Nnaji's knee, coach Michael Malone said he's hopeful to get him back after Tuesday's game. Denver's next contest will be April 6 against Phoenix. With Nnaji out, Denver's backup center options include Thomas Bryant and DeAndre Jordan.