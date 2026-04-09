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section: | slug: nuggets-zeke-nnaji-scoreless-in-seven-minutes | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Scoreless in seven minutes
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1 min read
Nnaji supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over seven minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 victory over the Grizzlies.
Nnaji made his return to the lineup after previously battling a hamstring injury. He's averaging 11.8 minutes across 50 appearances this season.
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