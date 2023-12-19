Nnaji had 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 130-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Nnaji scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter with the game getting out of hand pretty quickly. His 14 points mark a new season high, and the same is true of his minutes (20). Nnaji has been the third-string center behind Nikola Jokic and DeAndre Jordan and has made just three appearances in December, but credit to him for staying ready when his number was called.