Nnaji closed Monday's 125-124 overtime win over the 76ers with 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes.

Nnaji matched his career-high mark of 21 points, as he was able to take advantage of some extra minutes with the Nuggets sitting multiple starters for the second leg of this back-to-back set. DaRon Holmes has been pretty underwhelming as Denver's fill-in starter at center, so it will be interesting to see if Nnaji is able to leapfrog him. If that happens, he could certainly be an interesting pickup in the short term.