Nnaji closed Thursday's 124-101 victory over the Nets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over six minutes.

Nnaji has fallen out of the Nuggets' rotation recently, but he saw a handful of minutes during Thursday's comfortable win. While he was relatively efficient off the bench, he isn't a fantasy-relevant option as long as Denver's frontcourt is relatively healthy.