Nnaji produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to Minnesota.

Nnaji signed a four-year contract extension with the Nuggets during the offseason, and while he's had consistent minutes off the bench, he hasn't displayed much fantasy upside. He had one of his best performances of the young season during Wednesday's defeat but is unlikely to see a significant uptick in production as long as the Nuggets stay fairly healthy.