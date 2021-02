Nnaji recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Sunday's 123-115 loss to the Hawks.

Nnaji drew his first career start against Atlanta on Sunday, and he played a career-high 30 minutes in the loss. However, he had a low shot volume and was unable to generate excessive fantasy production as a starter. Nnaji has had more playing time with Paul Millsap (knee) sidelined, but he's still had fairly minimal output for the Nuggets.