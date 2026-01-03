Nnaji racked up 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nnaji dropped a season-high 13 points, playing as the backup center behind DaRon Holmes. Although this was basically a minutes-split, it should be noted that Holmes picked up two quick fouls, allowing Nnaji to enter the game earlier than expected. Both could have some limited value for the foreseeable future, although Holmes remains the priority add at this point.