Nnaji is averaging 13.9 minutes, 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 rebounds and 0.1 blocks in 18 games since the All-Star break.

Nnaji has seen a substantial uptick in minutes since the All-Star break, increasing his average from 4.1 minutes to 13.9. However, the addition of Aaron Gordon may have hindered the 19-year-old's progress, as he hasn't seen the court in the Nuggets' last two games. As Denver pushes towards the playoffs, it's safe to anticipate more DNPs from the rookie.