Nnaji posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3PT) and one rebound through 19 minutes in the 133-95 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Nnaji has barely seen the court this season, but shined in his big moment. With Denver already up by a landslide, the rookie got his chance to truly show what he is capable of. He was terrific from the arc and in general from the floor. However, he did not produce much outside of the shooting department. It is unknown how much time he will see the rest of the season. Keep tabs on him moving forward.