Nnaji signed a four-year, $32 million contract extension with the Nuggets on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nnaji won the battle to open the 2023-24 season as the backup of Nikola Jokic, and while his fantasy upside will be minimal in that role, there's no question the Nuggets believe in him and his long-term potential. Nnaji is expected to have a more prominent role in this upcoming campaign and will look to improve on the 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks across 14.0 minutes per contest he averaged in 2022-23.