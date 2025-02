Nnaji isn't part of the starting lineup in Thursday's game against the Hornets.

With Aaron Gordon (calf) healthy for the Nuggets on Thursday, Nnaji will unsurprisingly slide back to Denver's bench. Through his last 14 games as a reserve, Nnaji has averaged a mere 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 9.2 minutes.