Nnaji is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Pelicans on Monday.

Nnaji will make his first regular-season start since the 2022-23 campaign due to the absences of Aaron Gordon (calf) and Peyton Watson (knee). Nnaji played a season-high 22 minutes in Saturday's 107-104 win over the Nuggets and finished with six points, three rebounds, five blocks and one steal.