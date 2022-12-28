Nnaji had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in 15 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 113-106 victory over Sacramento.

Nnaji moved into the starting lineup Tuesday but laid an egg, failing to score in just 15 minutes. This was simply a disaster for anyone who happened to stream him in. Fouls were an issue throughout the game, perhaps giving him some reprieve when it comes to the wrath of fantasy managers. While he typically won't blow anyone away with his production, he should be better than this on most nights. If Aaron Gordon (shoulder) misses more time, Nnaji should at least remain on the streaming radar despite this performance.