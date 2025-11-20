Nnaji is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Nnaji hasn't played moe than six minutes in a game this season and has been a fringe rotation player for Denver. However, with Aaron Gordon (injury management) sidelined, Nnaji will draw the start. Despite being part of the first unit, Nnaji's workload could vary greatly depending on how he performs, as Denver could easily turn to Spencer Jones or Peyton Watson for prolonged minutes at the power forward spot.