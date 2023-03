Nnaji totaled six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists in 13 minutes during Monday's 116-111 victory over the 76ers.

Nnaji exceeded 10 minutes for the fourth straight game, although once again failed to offer much in terms of fantasy value. Across those four games, he has scored a total of just 17 points, which is certainly nothing to write home about. Managers need not waste their time even considering him, outside of the deepest of leagues.