Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Will play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nnaji (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Nnaji is working through a minor ankle injury, but it won't prevent him from suiting up in Saturday's home game. He has seen sparse playing time while operating in a depth role at center this season.
