Omot recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) six assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 win over the Swarm.

While Omot scored 15 points in Monday's and Tuesday's matchups with the Swarm, he was much more efficient Tuesday. Omot's six assists were also a factor in the Knicks coming out on top.